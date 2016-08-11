Likud minister hits PM's reaction to TV report

An unnamed minister from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's Likud party has criticized Netanyahu's Monday-night reaction to a report by television journalist Ilana Dayan and her "Fact" (Uvda) program on management of the Prime Minister's Residence, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio.

The minister accused Netanyahu of starting a witch hunt against journalists and the media to divert public opinion from the content of the journalist's investigation. He said the prime minister's remarks were also intended to keep the media from discussing things which were much more significant than what was presented on the program.