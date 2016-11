16:55 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 'If only we could end up with Trump tomorrow' Former Knesset member Elyakim Haetzni tells Arutz Sheva he hopes Donald Trump will become president, but Israel can survive a Clinton presidency. Read more



