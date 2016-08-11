We'll increase the budget for more periphery doctors

The Special Committee for Distributive Justice and Social Equality met, Tuesday afternoon, to discuss discrimination against residents of the periphery in the health sector.

Referring to an old agreement with doctors, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman told the committee, "This year as well, we will work to increase the budget to encourage physicians to the periphery. I agreed with Member of Knesset [Moshe] Gafni, Chairman of the Finance Committee, that there will be no budget without a supplement for periphery doctors next year."