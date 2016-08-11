Ashdod port workers in individual suits against port

Dozens of mechanical-equipment workers at the port of Ashdod filed suits against management, Tuesday in the Be'er Sheva' District Labor Court over notices of wage deductions, include denial of wage premiums, that management intends to make. The workers claim the deductions are being made under false pretenses, denying claims by management that the deductions stem from sanctions as old as more than four years, in violation of collective bargaining agreements and the law to protect salaries.

The workers claim they were not involved in the sanctions and accused management of not following proper procedure in announcing the deductions. They seek restoration of the cuts in addition to compensation for the withholding of pay.