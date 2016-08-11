13:37 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Cheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16 Senior Minister Attacks Netanyahu A senior member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet criticized him on Tuesday for slamming journalist Ilana Dayan's televised expose of his inner sanctum.



"Netanyahu's routine branding of anyone who argues with him as a 'leftist' doesn't work anymore," the minister said, a first reaction to the controversy by a member of Israel's government.



"Likud members no longer buy the attempt to turn Erdan, Katz, Saar, Lieberman, Bennett and Shaked into leftists because they don't agree with his (Netanyahu's) whims," the minister said.



► ◄ Last Briefs