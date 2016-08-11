Left livid as Netanyahu calls out 'extreme' journalist

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu came under fire from the left on Monday night, after he branded veteran Channel 2 journalist Ilana Dayan a leftist, in response to a feature on her show “Uvda” which revealed the goings-on behind the scenes in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The feature included interviews by dozens of former aides to Netanyahu and senior officials who told stories of, among other things, how a leading candidate for Mossad chief lost out because he was not prepared to pledge personal allegiance to Netanyahu, how Netanyahu summarily dismissed his communications director for acting upon a complaint of sexual harassment against a close associate of the Netanyahu family, and how the Prime Minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, routinely approves senior appointments, including of security officials.