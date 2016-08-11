Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday defeated Maccabi Ashdod / Be'er Tuvia by a score of 72-66 as part of the fifth round of the basketball league.
Maccabi’s victory gives it a perfect 5-0 record, the best beginning to a season for the club in six years.
News BriefsCheshvan 7, 5777 , 08/11/16
Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv remains perfect with win over Ashdod
