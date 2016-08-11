MK Mualem: The periphery needs a significant budget increase

MK Shuli Mualem (Jewish Home) reacted on Monday evening to a television news report which found that grants for medical interns living in the periphery were canceled.

“Great efforts are invested in promoting health benefits for citizens living in the periphery, among other things by providing incentives for interns to come to hospitals in the periphery in order to solve the shortage of medical personnel. The health system in the periphery should receive a significant budget increase,” said Mualem.