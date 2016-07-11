Trump: FBI director under pressure regarding Clinton

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump continued his attack on Democrat Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama on Monday. At a rally in North Carolina, he spoke about jobs lost to foreign countries and his intent to repeal Obama Care as soon as he takes office. Trump said FBI Director James Comey was under a lot of pressure not to reopen a criminal investigation against Clinton who, Trump said, threatened American security.

Speaking in Michigan, Obama cited Trump as being the first candidate not to have paid taxes in years. The president said that meant Trump did not financially support American defense, veterans or public universities.