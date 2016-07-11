Honest Reporting Canada takes on Maclean's about Gaza

Honest Reporting Canada is protesting a pictorial in the October 31st edition of Maclean's Magazine which describes workouts by Gazans "among the concrete and rubble left behind after an Israeli shelling", but "was devoid of any context about what caused the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas and what brought about the ensuing damage of parts of Gaza."

Referring to Hamas's arsenal of rockets and terror tunnels employed against nearby Jewish targets, HRC says, "In the interests of balance, Maclean’s would be well served by publishing photos of these deadly rockets, of Israeli civilians terrified in bomb shelters and being treated in hospitals, and of Hamas terrorists in civilian clothing shooting rockets at Israeli civilians. That would paint a balanced and contextualized picture of the conflict."