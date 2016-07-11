Rivlin: The real winner in US election is the people

President Reuven Rivlin addressed the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce's annual event in honor of the free trade agreement between Israel and the United States, Monday evening.

Rivlin said, “Tonight is a chance to congratulate all the citizens of the United States, on the occasion of the election.” He stressed, “However harsh the arguments, however severe the disagreements, America is the world’s greatest democracy, and whoever wins the election, the real winner is the people, whose voice is heard, and who play a part in shaping their futures.”