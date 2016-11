The Justice Ministry expressed opposition, Monday, to clemency for Yonatan Hilo, who is serving a 12-year sentence for manslaughter in the death of the man who raped him.

65 Knesset members signed a request for President Reuven Rivlin to pardon Hilo, who was originally sentenced to 20 years for murder. The charge and sentence were reduced by the Supreme Court. The Justice Ministry based its opposition to clemency on the lack of new developments since the Supreme Court decision.