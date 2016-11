21:11 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Watch: Kretchnif Hassidim Celebrate Engagement Read more



Kretchnif Hassidim, descendants of the Nadvorna Hassidic dynasty are here celebrating an engagement on Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan. ► ◄ Last Briefs