Demonstrators: Ben-Gurion is turning over in his grave

Students at Ben-Gurion University in Be'er Sheva' demonstrated, Monday evening, against faculty who granted a prize to the group Breaking the Silence (Shovrim Shetikah), which is critical of the Israel Defense Forces.

The professors presented the award after the group was denied one by University President Rivka Carmi. The demonstrators also cited the teachers for using tax-supported university facilities for their ceremony. Referring to Israel's first prime minister, one of the demonstrators said, "If Ben-Gurion was present at this event, he would be turning in his grave. The university named after him and based on his vision of settling the Negev has become supportive of a delusional and pro-extremist organization."