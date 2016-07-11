IsraelNationalNews.com

Teen caught throwing rocks at police

A 15-year-old was arrested, Monday evening, after he was caught throwing rocks at police and Border Guards in the Issawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem's Mount Scopus.

He was taken for questioning at the nearby Kedem police station.



