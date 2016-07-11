18:58 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Weather: Windy and warmer than usual It will be partly cloudy overnight. Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy with temperatures rising to above the seasonal average. Strong easterly winds will prevail in the northern mountains overnight and spread to the central mountains on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to rise, with Sharav heat extremes possible under partly cloudy skies. A slight drop is forecast for Thursday in the coastal plain but it will remain warmer than usual, mainly in the mountains and inland areas. The temperature will drop further on Friday. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 24Celsius/75Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 27C/80F; Golan Heights, Haifa: 25/77;

Tel Aviv: 26/78; Be'er Sheva': 29/84; Dead Sea: 31/87; Eilat: 30/86



► ◄ Last Briefs