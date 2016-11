18:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Women of the Wall: Give us our own Chanukia The head of Women of the Wall called on the rabbi of the Kotel, Monday, to bring a large menorah to the women's section during Chanuka. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs