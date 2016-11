17:54 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Amona Law 'Pass law to save Amona!' Read more



MKs in Ofra call on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the government to act to pass the Normalization Law to save Amona and other Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs