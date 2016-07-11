Women's retirement age won't go up January 1st

The Knesset Finance Committee decided, Monday, to amend the retirement law, which says that without a decision to the contrary, the retirement age for women will go up to 64 on January 1st.

Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni said the decision was based on the need for public input. He said the committee was awaiting the recommendations of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, based on a public committee Kahlon appointed. After that, Gafni said the committee would need three months to address the matter, noting that it affects more than half of the population.