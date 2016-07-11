Tourism Minister opens Israeli stand at London fair

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin opened, Monday, the Israeli stand at the World Travel Market taking place this week in London. About 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries are expected to participate in the three day fair, which attracts about 30,000 visitors, including representatives from the travel and tourism industry from around the world, journalists and the general public.

The Tourism Minister and ministry representatives will meet with commercial entities, tour operators and airlines and will present them the incentives that the ministry offers and Israel's significant tourism potential in order to encourage incoming tourism to Israel. Levin cited an improved budget for gains in tourism, adding, "As a result of the legislation we passed and the subsidies that we give to entrepreneurs and investors, I hope that we will also be able to see many new hotels opening." With tourism from India and eastern Asia on the rise, Israel has invested 50 million shekels in a couple of campaigns to increase tourism from Europe.