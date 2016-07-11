PM reiterates call for direct talks with PA

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took advantage of his meeting with Fijian Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama on Monday to say, "I'll be happy to begin peace negotiations without any conditions of course but direct negotiations with President Abbas" of the Palestinian Authority, especially if they are held in the island nation.

Prime Minister Bainimarama's visit is part of a tour of Middle East capitals to discuss Fiji's contribution to United Nations peacekeeping in the region. Netanyahu thanked him for that contribution and Fiji's support for Israel in international forums. Bainimarama stressed the safety of Fijian peacekeepers. He also sought Israel's support on climate change, saying, "Rising sea levels and extreme weather events associated with climate change threaten our very existence in the Pacific."