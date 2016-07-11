Shekel, Dollar up - Euro, pound down

The official value of the shekel rose an average of .063 percent on Monday in mixed trading against the featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list. The United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.812, up .131 percent, while the Euro declined .192 percent to 4.2165 shekels and the pound sterling was set at 4.7318 shekels, down .438 percent.

Egypt's pound fell 6.891 percent to NIS .2324 on the second trading day since last week's devaluation and removal of a link to the dollar. The rate for 100 Japanese yen was set at 3.6516 shekels, down 1.22 percent.