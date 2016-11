The Jerusalem District Juvenile Court sentenced a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from the Shuafat refugee camp in northern Jerusalem to 11 years in prison for a January stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate into Jerusalem's Old City.

They were each convicted on two counts of attempted murder and one count of illegal possession of a knife. Upon release they will be on probation for two years and each one must pay 50,000 shekels to the victim.