Bennett: Regulation Law to be voted upon on Sunday

Chairman of Jewish Home Naftali Bennett said at the opening of a faction meeting that the law to "normalize" the status of Amona would be brought to a vote this Sunday.

"The time has come that thousands of residents of Judea and Samaria are able to live a normal life," Bennett said.

"I expect from all members of the government to support the process. We're talking about normative Israeli citizens who serve in the IDF, pay taxes and fulfill their obligations to society. On the other hand, they are subject to difficult discrimination because of where they live."

"This is the 'Regulation Law,' but it is also the 'Normalization Law.' We are a rightist government - for this were chosen, and we will act accordingly."