14:31 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 UN envoy: Gaza needs jobs, housing more than infrastructure Read more



UN special envoy Nickolay Mladenov rejects future projects considered by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman. ► ◄ Last Briefs