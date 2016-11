13:53 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Student found with gun at entrance to Knesset Knesset security found yesterday a pistol in the possession of a youth requesting entry to the Knesset. According to Arutz Sheva, the youth arrived as part of a group of youth-at-risk visiting the Knesset; upon security check at the front gate, the gun was found and confiscated.



► ◄ Last Briefs