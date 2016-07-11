13:50 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 700 immigrants to Italy rescued when ship overturns Some 700 immigrants were rescued from their ship after the ship, headed for the Augusta port, turned over near the Italian coastline, according to Walla. The immigrants were rescued by Spanish and Italian ships on route to Sicily.



