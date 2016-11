13:15 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 12 years for aged 13 terrorist of Pisgat Zeev attack The court sentenced a 13-year-old terrorist who perpetrated a terror attack in Pisgat Zeev with his cousin to 13 years in prison.



