11:24 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Motorcyclist hit in Ashkelon, moderately injured A 35-year-old motorcyclist was injured from a collision with a car in Ashkelon. Medics evacuated the man, in moderate condition, to the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.



