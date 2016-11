11:05 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Fire erupts in Eilat building; 4 awaiting rescue A fire erupted in Eilat in a four-story building in Eilat, NRG reports. Firefighters have successfully evacuated one trapped in the building; another 4 are still awaiting rescue.



