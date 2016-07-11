Police arrested last night 10 suspects, aged 20-55, for involvement in a fight in Kfar Menda.
They will be brought to the magistrate court of Akko, where an extension of their arrests will be determined.
News BriefsCheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16
Police arrest 10 for fight in Kfar Menda
