08:53 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Police arrest 10 for fight in Kfar Menda Police arrested last night 10 suspects, aged 20-55, for involvement in a fight in Kfar Menda. They will be brought to the magistrate court of Akko, where an extension of their arrests will be determined.



