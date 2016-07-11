IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
07:33
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16

Kurdish official: ISIS used mustard and chlorine gas

ISIS used mustard and chlorine gas during battles in the Iraqi city of Mosul, a senior official from Kurdish forces told Reuters.

The official added that fighting against ISIS in Mosul is not finished, and is expected to take a long time.



Last Briefs