ISIS used mustard and chlorine gas during battles in the Iraqi city of Mosul, a senior official from Kurdish forces told Reuters.
The official added that fighting against ISIS in Mosul is not finished, and is expected to take a long time.
|
07:33
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16
Kurdish official: ISIS used mustard and chlorine gas
ISIS used mustard and chlorine gas during battles in the Iraqi city of Mosul, a senior official from Kurdish forces told Reuters.
The official added that fighting against ISIS in Mosul is not finished, and is expected to take a long time.
Last Briefs