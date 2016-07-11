News Briefs

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake was felt in central Oklahoma on Sunday night. It was felt as far away as Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.
Numerous buildings were damaged, but there were no reports of injuries.
Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits central Oklahoma
