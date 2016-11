03:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Assad: The West is growing weaker Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Sunday claimed Western powers are "becoming much weaker" in Syria. "In the past if I said anything, people would say the Syrian president is disconnected from reality. Now it's different. The West is becoming much weaker," he said in an interview published in the British Sunday Times and quoted by AFP. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs