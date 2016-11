00:12 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Cheshvan 6, 5777 , 07/11/16 Watch: The connection between Chabad and a Prisoner of Zion Read more



Rabbi Yosef Mendelevich tells the moving story of a Prisoner of Zion in a Soviet prison and his meeting with Chabad. ► ◄ Last Briefs