22:49 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Warmer than usual weather coming It will be clear to partly cloudy, Sunday evening. Partly cloudy and slightly warmer on Monday. The warming trend will continue on Tuesday, bringing temperatures slightly above average under fair to partly-cloudy skies. There will be strong easterly winds during the night on northern mountains. Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from above normal to Sharav heat extremes. The strong easterly winds will spread to the central mountains. Temperatures will remain unseasonbly high, mainly in the mountain and inland regions. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 22Celsius/71Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 27C/80F; Golan Heights, Tel Aviv: 25/77;

Haifa: 24/75; Be'er Sheva': 26/78; Dead Sea: 29/84; Eilat: 30/86



