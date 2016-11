22:15 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Stun grenade attack in Sderot Police are investigating the circumstances of a Sunday-evening stun-grenade attack on a store on Ben-Nun Street in Sderot. No injuries were reported.



► ◄ Last Briefs