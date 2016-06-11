Multi-year plan for development of smart transportation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed, Sunday, that a decision be submitted for cabinet approval in the coming weeks of a multi-year plan on developing smart transportation in Israel, which will strengthen existing activity and establish Israel as a global leader in the field.

The directive came in the context of an in-depth annual briefing to ministers that was given at Sunday morning's cabinet meeting by outgoing director Eyal Rosner of the Alternate Fuels Administration in the Prime Minister's Office on the national plan for alternative fuels. During the discussion, emphasis was placed on the fact that in the wake of accelerated technological progress in recent years, the global focus in the field of transportation has been centered on smart transportation: Autonomous, cooperative electric vehicles that are capable of communicating with each other and their surroundings.