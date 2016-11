21:57 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Netanyahu warns cabinet: Don't discuss US election Read more



The Prime Minister tells ministers not to make public statements on the impending United Staes election, lest the media interpret their comments as an endorsement. ► ◄ Last Briefs