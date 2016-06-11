Barkat: Check implications of Amona ruling on Jerusalem

Mayor Nir Barkat of Jerusalem has asked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to examine the implication of the Supreme Court's uprooting of the Samarian Jewish community of Amona on thousands of units of illegal Arab construction on private land owned by Jews or on municipal lands.

Barkat feels Amona should be normalized as a 20-year-old community built with the support of the Israeli government and it would not be just to uproot the 40 families who moved there with good faith. He said if the Supreme Court ruling is carried out in Amona, it would not be right for there to be one law for the Jews and another for the Arabs.