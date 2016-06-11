Three classrooms burned and a man suffered from smoke inhalation, Sunday evening, in a fire at the Al-Manar school in the Bedouin community of Lakia.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A preliminary probe raised a suspicion of arson.
Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16
Arson suspected in Be'er Sheva'-area school fire
