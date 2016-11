20:40 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Trump and Clinton are 'Two more reasons to make aliyah' Read more



The head of the Orthodox Union in Israel says American Jews not happy with the presidential candidates and are voting against the opponent rather than for their own. ► ◄ Last Briefs