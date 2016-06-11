Two Palestinian Authority residents testified to Israel Police, Sunday, that Jews attacked them with rocks on Saturday while they were harvesting olives near the Samarian Jewish community of Talmon.
Police are investigating the complaint.
|
20:02
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16
PA residents report rock attack to Israel Police
