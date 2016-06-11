20:02 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 PA residents report rock attack to Israel Police Two Palestinian Authority residents testified to Israel Police, Sunday, that Jews attacked them with rocks on Saturday while they were harvesting olives near the Samarian Jewish community of Talmon. Police are investigating the complaint.



