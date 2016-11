19:39 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Fox News: Clinton's lead only 2% A Fox News survey published Sunday evening (Israel Time) shows Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by only two percent. Clinton got the vote of 45 percent surveyed. Two weeks ago, the network gave her a three-percent lead.



