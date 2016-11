The Ministerial Committee on Legislation endorsed, Sunday, a bill by Member of Knesset Yael German (Yesh Atid) that seeks to limit a sex offender's access to the school where his victim learns.

Current law bans an offender from the area of a victim's home or work. MK German said, "The road is long and we have to pass three votes, but at their end victims of sexual crimes will know they are also safe from anyone convicted of harming them in the place of their studies."