Listeria in Hafetz Haim Turkey Breast in Honey

The Mitaam Lemehadrin company announced, Sunday evening, that Listeria monocytogenes bacteria were found in 250g size Turkey Breast in Honey from the delicatessen series Mitaam Chafetz Chaim during a check by the food service of the Jerusalem District Health Office.

The problematic product was produced on October 27th and 31st and November 1st. The company is working to take the product off the shelves of dealers. People who bought it are asked not to consume it and to bring it back to where they bought it for a credit on other purchases.