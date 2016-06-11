France is not giving up on its Mideast conference

France's special envoy on its initiative for a Middle East peace conference at the end of the year said, Sunday, that his country remains intent on holding the conference. Addressing a conference on Israel and the European Union, conducted by the Institute for National Security Studies and the Macro Center for Political Economics, Pierre Vimont said the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian Authority conflict is slipping and there appears to be alternative.

Vimont said France wants to revive the two-state solution and return it to the international agenda. He said the initiative is not an attempt to interfere with Israeli policy but harness international goodwill for the solution. He said it's a test of which of the sides wants to go forward and if Israel shows up, it will be a test of Israel's commitment on the matter.