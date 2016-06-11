18:08 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16 Chief rabbis seek meeting with Interior C'tee on Kotel The chief rabbis have asked for a meeting with the Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committee to make their views known on the assignment of prayer areas at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem. Read more



