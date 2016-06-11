Chief rabbis seek meeting with Interior C'tee on Kotel

The chief rabbis have asked for a meeting with the Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committee to make their views known on the assignment of prayer areas at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem.
