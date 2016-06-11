IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 5, 5777 , 06/11/16

Pennsylvania governor signs anti-BDS legislation

The Keystone State joins more than a dozen other US states that have passed laws barring governments from dealing with groups that side with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

