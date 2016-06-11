The Knesset has scheduled a special conference for Monday on the Jewish connection to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
The conference is being held on the anniversary of the ascent of Rambam (Maimonides) to the holy site, centuries ago.
Knesset conference on ties to Temple Mount
